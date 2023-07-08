'It's not working...': Former England captain's verdict on Ben Stokes and Co
Story highlights
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that England's batting "is not working" in the Ashes. The Three Lions have been unable to hold their own against Australia's bowling line-up.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that England's batting "is not working" in the Ashes. The Three Lions have been unable to hold their own against Australia's bowling line-up.
Australia, led by Pat Cummins hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes. They have continued to maintain their advantage in the third Test at Headingley. England have been good in patches, but they have not been able to wrest home the advantage and lost the first two games by a margin of two wickets and 43 runs respectively. The batting of the Ben Stokes-led side has been a matter of concern for many, including former England captain Michael Vaughan.
Michael Vaughan was not convinced with England’s batting and especially their approach against the short-pitched deliveries. As per the former cricketer, England’s batters keep going for their strokes but have not been successful. "13 out of the last 24 wickets the Aussie seamers have taken have fallen to Englands pull shots .. I will give them a clue .. it's not working .. #Ashes," wrote Vaughan on Twitter.
13 out of the last 24 wickets the Aussie seamers have taken have fallen to Englands pull shots .. I will give them a clue .. it's not working .. #Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2023
Also Read: West Indies name 13-man bowling-heavy squad for 1st Test vs India, spinner Rahkeem Cornwall recalled
Ashes 2023: Another standout performance by Ben Stokes'
In the ongoing Test at Headingley, England captain Ben Stokes launched a remarkable counter-attack that brought the hosts back in the contest. England found themselves in a precarious position at 142-7 during their first innings, in response to Australia's 263. However, Stokes' exceptional innings of 80 propelled the Three Lions to a total of 237 all out, just 26 runs behind Australia's score.
For Australia, their captain Pat Cummins was the standout performer as he claimed six wickets for 91 runs. Mitchell Starc scalped 2 wickets, while Mitchell Marsh and Todd Murphy got a wicket each.
Also Read: Shericka Jackson retains gold at JAAA Championships with career-best record, seals World Championships ticket
Ashes 3rd Test: Day 2
In the second innings, Stuart Broad made an early breakthrough by dismissing David Warner. This marks the second time in the match, and the 17th time in Test cricket that Warner was dismissed by Stuart Broad. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne then forged a partnership and steady the innings with a partnership of 55 runs for the second wicket.
Labuschagne and Steven Smith fell in quick succession to Moeen Ali, with Smith becoming Ali's 200th Test wicket. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh guided their team safely to the end of the day, holding a lead of 142 runs and maintaining a relatively strong position in the fixture.