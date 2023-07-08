'It's not working...': Former England captain's verdict on Ben Stokes and Co

Australia, led by Pat Cummins hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes. They have continued to maintain their advantage in the third Test at Headingley. England have been good in patches, but they have not been able to wrest home the advantage and lost the first two games by a margin of two wickets and 43 runs respectively. The batting of the Ben Stokes-led side has been a matter of concern for many, including former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Michael Vaughan was not convinced with England’s batting and especially their approach against the short-pitched deliveries. As per the former cricketer, England’s batters keep going for their strokes but have not been successful. "13 out of the last 24 wickets the Aussie seamers have taken have fallen to Englands pull shots .. I will give them a clue .. it's not working .. #Ashes," wrote Vaughan on Twitter.

Ashes 2023: Another standout performance by Ben Stokes'

In the ongoing Test at Headingley, England captain Ben Stokes launched a remarkable counter-attack that brought the hosts back in the contest. England found themselves in a precarious position at 142-7 during their first innings, in response to Australia's 263. However, Stokes' exceptional innings of 80 propelled the Three Lions to a total of 237 all out, just 26 runs behind Australia's score.