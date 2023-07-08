Shericka Jackson retains gold at JAAA Championships with career-best record, seals World Championships ticket

World Championship silver medallist Shericka Jackson blitzed an eye-popping world leading 10.65 seconds (wind +1.0 metre per second) on Friday, to become the joint fifth fastest woman all time. Jackson was regal as she easily secured her second national 100-metre title on the second day of the JAAA National Junior and Senior Championship to secure her spot at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest this summer.

Running lane five, Jackson, the reigning 200-metre world champion, exploded from the block and led from wire to tape for a facile win ahead of Shashalee Forbes 10.96 seconds and Natasha Morrison 10.98.

Back-to-back Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has struggled with injury this season, stopped the clock in a season-best 11.06 in fifth.

Jackson, who was shocked on learning she had moved up to number five of all time, said the big difference maker was nailing the start.

"I told them last year that one of my main problem was the start, I think tonight I mastered it, but I have to go back to the drawing board with coach (Paul Francis), but tonight I did a very good Job," Jackson told Reuters.

Despite the massive career best, Jackson pointed to an issue that still needed improvement ahead of Budapest.

"I think the ending need a little fixing," she reasoned. "I know I'm a strong finisher, but I still need to work on that a bit because I made a miss-step, so coach and I will continue working on my stride pattern going forward, It's been tough coming down from the 400-metre to the 100-metre since in 2021"Jackson told Reuters.

Jackson's training partner, the little known 21 year-old Rohan Watson stunned his more seasoned campaigners with 9.91 seconds (wind +1.1 metre per second) to win the men's equivalent.

Ryiem Forde took second in 9.96, while last season world championship finalist Oblique Seville, who recovered from a hamstring niggle sustained in the month of May, ended third in 10.00.

ALSO READ: Victor Wembanyama debuts for Spurs in NBA Summer League game against Charlotte

New kid in the block Roshawn Clarke, 19, produced a late burst of speed in the last 70 metres to clock a massive career best and world junior-equalling under-20 record 47.85 seconds to win his first national senior title. He joined American Sean Burrell on the World under-20 mark.

Clarke's winning time also moved him to number two on the all-time Jamaican senior list, behind Winthrop Graham's 30-year-old record of 47.60 seconds.

"I'm really surprised to see 47 on the clock, but I knew I could have run that, and it came at the right time at the Championships," Clarke told Reuters, adding his sights are now set on delivering a medallist for Jamaica in Budapest.

Last season's world championship finalist Jaheel Hyde ended second in 48.45, while Assinie Wilson posted 48.50 for third to punch his first ticket to a world championships.

Olympic and World Championship finalist Janieve Russell timed her run to perfection to claw her way back from an early deficit to catch early race leader Rushell Clayton in the last 20 metres to win her fifth national title in a season best 53.75 seconds.

"I just said even though I know the pace was going to be hot, just focus on myself and finish strong," the former two-time Commonwealth Games champion said, adding she was not worried about having limited faces entering the trials.

"I know the ability that I have, I have been training really hard regardless of the little (injury) niggles I've been going through throughout the season," Russell told Reuters.

Clayton, the 2019 world championship bronze medallist, faded to third in a season-best 53.81 seconds, behind Andrenette Knight who ended second with 53.78.

NACAC silver medallist Adelle Tracey won the 1,500 metres in 4 minutes 19.23 seconds. The 2018 Commonwealth Games 3,000-metre steeplechase Aisha Praught Leer champion Aisha Praught Leer ended second in 4 minutes 23.05 seconds.