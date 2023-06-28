Ashes 2023: Ex-pacer names THIS player who can lead Australia apart from Steve Smith if Pat Cummins takes rest

The second of the five Ashes Tests between England and Australia is set to begin on Wednesday, June 28 at Lord's in London. The visitors are already 1-0 up in the series after winning the opening Test in Edgbaston. The England tour, however, still has many days left and former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie thinks Kangaroo skipper Pat Cummins could take a rest towards the end of the tour.

Gillespie, in a chat with media outlet Hindustan Times, said that Australia have enough depth in the bowling which could help Cummins take a breather. The former pacer, however, said that Cummins' rest would depend on 'how many overs Cameron Green bowls.'

"I wouldn’t discount Cummins rotating himself, particularly at the backend of the series where there are back-to-back Tests," said Gillespie on Cummins' workload.

Notably, Cummins had also led Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India just before the start of the Ashes. As for the captaincy options, Gillespie pointed out Steve Smith and Alex Carey as Cummins' potential replacement. Smith was, in fact, Australia's skipper for a long time for being removed.

"They know they've got Steve Smith who is more than capable of leading, or Alex Carey," said Gillespie.

The former Aussie, however, added that while Australia have depth in bowling department, it depends on Cameron Green's workload as the fourth seamer to allow Cummins to take some rest.

"They have got enough depth in the bowling. The number of overs Cameron Green bowls is going to have a big impact. Because, if he bowls as few overs as he did in the first Test (eight), then it will put a bigger workload on Cummins and the other bowlers," said Gillespie.

With ICC ODI World Cup just about a 100 days away, Australia would definitely want their skipper to be fully fit as they try to win their first Ashes in England in over 20 years.

