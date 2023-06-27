Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes opines on ICEC report, says 'we need to learn from past mistakes'

England captain Ben Stokes has passed his opinion on the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report where both English cricket and Marylebone Cricket Club were passed on with critical remarks. With England set to take on Australia on Wednesday, June 28 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, the report has opened a debate in the English cricket fraternity as serious issues like racism and discrimination were at their peak. Stokes opines on ICEC Report "Just before I go, I want to make it clear I have not read the report as it only came out last night,” Stokes said before starting his press conference on Tuesday.

"To the people involved in the game who have been made to feel unwelcome or unaccepted in the past, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences. Cricket is a game that needs to celebrate diversity on all fronts because without diversity, this game would not where it is at today,” Stokes added.

The 317-page report, titled "Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket", features evidence from more than 4000 people, including players, coaches, administrators and fans, and drills deep into the sport's historical structural inequalities.

"As a sport, we need to learn from past mistakes and do all we can to make people feel safe and be themselves at every level. I have been an England player since 2011 and I feel very fortunate to have been a part of some incredibly diverse teams and love how everyone has a different story to tell,” said the England captain.

Australia walk at Lord's with lead Australia will walk at Lord's on Wednesday with their noses in front having won the first Ashes Test narrowly by two wickets. Needing two wickets in the final hour to win the first Test on Day 5, England were unable to get over the line and handed the initiative to Australia. Pat Cummins and Co were at their fluent best as they won by two wickets dramatically.

As a result, the Aussies will enter the second Ashes Test with their noses in front as Pat Cummins’ men look to retain the Ashes. England have not won the Ashes since 2015 while it is not since 2011 that an away side has won the Ashes.

