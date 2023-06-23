Ashes 2023: England add teenager Rehan Ahmed as Moeen Ali back-up as hosts search for parity at Lord's

England have added Leicestershire teenager Rehan Ahmed as back-up to Moeen Ali for the second Ashes Test at Lord’s as the management tries to put a fully fit Playing XI. The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, June 23 added the teenager who will look to add to his only Test cap for the nation. In the meantime, Ali and ECB will be optimistic about Ali’s involvement in Lord’s affair having injured his finger during the Edgbaston Test which the hosts lost by two wickets. Congratulations, Rehan 🤝 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2023 × Ahmed called as back-up Ahmed, 18, has been a promising youngster in the County Championship and was rewarded with a Test cap when England toured Pakistan last year. The leg-spinner scalped seven wickets in the Karachi affair with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. However, with Jack Leach retaining his place as the number one bowler, Ahmed went under the radar and was dropped for the New Zealand tour while also not considered for the only Test against Ireland.

However, the gates of the national team are yet again open for Ahmed as Leach is out with injury while his backup Ali is also on the treatment table. While the veteran bowler, who came out of retirement for the Ashes is not yet ruled out of the second Ashes Test as the management is optimistic about his chances to make the Playing XI.

ALSO READ | Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag reacts to rumours of being approached for chief selector’s post Who are the options? Ali scalped three wickets in the Edgbaston contest but could not bowl long spells in the contest as he struggled with a finger injury. Joe Root was approached by Ben Stokes, who did a decent job by getting the wicket of Alex Carey in the final session of Day 5. The latter has also been touted as a replacement for Ali in the spin department by former captain Nasser Hussain.

According to the Sky Sports commentator, England can go with four pacers while Root can also operate as the only spin option. The second Test match between England and Australia will start on Wednesday, June 28 where England search for parity. Currently, after a nail-biting final day in Edgbaston, Australia are 1-0 up as skipper Pat Cummins led the visitors to a crucial win. He and Nathan Lyon took the Aussies home while putting in an unbeaten stand of 55 runs for the ninth wicket.

