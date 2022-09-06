Arshdeep Singh's parents reveal what he told them after facing online abuse over dropped catch vs Pakistan

Young Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been subjected to vicious trolling and abuse online after dropping a sitter against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Arshdeep dropped a simple catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali as the Babar Azam-led side went on to beat India by five wickets in the Super Four opener.

While some targeted him over his religion, his Wikipedia page was also edited to display fake 'Khalistan' links. While many former cricketers have rallied behind the youngster, the Indian authorities and political leaders have also gotten involved to contain the incessant trolling.

Despite being on the receiving end of horrific abuse, Arshdeep remains unfazed and has not let the trolling get into his head. The Indian cricketer's parents recently revealed the left-arm pacer has not let any of the criticism affect him and is in fact laughing over the tweets and messages on social media over his dropped catch.

“As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don’t want to say much about trolls. You can’t shut everyone’s mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can’t digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win,” Arshdeep's father Darshan told Indian Express.

“His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence’,” Arshdeep's father said further.

After dropping Asif's catch in the 18th over of Pakistan's 182-run chase, Arshdeep was called upon by captain Rohit Sharma to bowl the final over of the game with 7 runs to defend. Arshdeep managed to dismiss Ali on the fourth ball but India had left it too late by then as Pakistan went on to win the game with a ball to spare.

Arshdeep's mother, Baljeet said their son told them the entire Indian team is behind him and the players are supporting him amid the criticism from all corners. “Arshdeep told us that the whole Indian team is supporting him,” said Arshdeep's mother.

Arshdeep will be looking to bounce back when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second game at the Super Four stage on Tuesday (September 06). It will be must-win clash for India with just two games remaining in the tournament.