Yuzvendra Chahal to be dropped? India's predicted playing XI for must-win Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a must-win clash in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (September 06). After getting off to a brilliant start with two wins in a row in the group stage, India's unbeaten run was snapped by Pakistan in their Super Four opener on Sunday.

Pakistan produced a valiant performance as they chased down the target of 182 runs to hand India their first defeat in the tournament. However, the loss came at a crucial juncture for Rohit Sharma & Co., who will now have to win their remaining two matches in the Super Four to stand a chance of securing a spot in the final.

India will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The Islanders are heading into the clash riding high on confidence after beating Afghanistan in the Super Four opener. It was a high-octane clash between the two teams where Sri Lanka prevailed to move a step closer to the final.

However, they will face their biggest challenge of the tournament so far against Rohit-led India on Tuesday. Ahead of the all-important game, India once again face some major selection headaches as they aim to return to winning ways and salvage their campaign.

India might make a change in their bowling line-up against Sri Lanka as Yuzvendra Chahal's form remains under the scanner after he ended up conceding 43 runs off his four overs against Pakistan. He can make way for veteran R Ashwin in the XI or his place can also be taken by fast bowler Avesh Khan, who had missed the last game due to fever.

Ravi Bishnoi impressed against Pakistan and is likely to pip Chahal to retain his spot in the Sri Lanka clash. If India decide against bringing Avesh back, they can go with Ashwin and Bishnoi as the two spinners. The Men in Blue can also ring in changes in the batting line-up.

Deepak Hooda was not utilised with the ball against Pakistan, leading to questions over Dinesh Karthik's exclusion if the all-rounder was supposed to contribute only with the bat. India can be tempted to bring back Karthik to have extra cushion down the order and go with only five bowlers in the game.

India's predicted XI for Sri Lanka clash: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi/Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

