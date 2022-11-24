Apple planning to make Manchester United richest club in the world in a staggering $7 billion takeover

One of the most popular clubs in the world, Manchester United, has been put up for sale by their current owners - The Glazer family, leaving several potential buyers around the globe on red alert. United are one of the most successful clubs in the history of English and European football with a global fan base only bettered by a few.

Technology giants Apple are reportedly interested in purchasing the Premier League club and are already planning a staggering £ 5.8 billion ($7 billion) takeover. Apple is the largest technology firm in the world with an annual turnover of around $378 in 2021.

As per a report in Daily Star, Apple CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore a deal to purchase United from the Glazers, who have owned the club since 2005. Cook is likely to soon hold talks with the banks appointed by the Glazers to oversee the sale of the club.

The reports of Apple CEO Cook joining the long list of potential bidders for United will be music to the ears of United fans, who have long craved owners with financial might, who will be ready to pump in money into the club, which is in desperate need of a complete overhaul.

As per the report, Apple will be willing to spend big if the takeover is successful as Cook plans to build a new state-of-art stadium for the club, which can be called the best in the world. Apple, however, will face a massive challenge in transforming United and bringing them back to the top of the top.

Apple has no prior experience running a sports team or a football club and making things work at a club of the stature of United will definitely pose a challenge to the people who will be in charge. The Glazers have reportedly demanded a fee of more than £8 billion to sell the club.

However, they are likely to lower thier demand considering the market conditions. Apple CEO Cook, who has a net worth of a staggering £2 trillion, is interested in placing a £ 5.8 billion bid to test the waters. If the deal goes through, being owned by Apple will make United the richest club in the world, dwarfing the values of owners of the likes of Manchester City, PSG, and Newcastle United among others.