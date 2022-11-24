Japan team cleans up dressing room after historic win against Germany in FIFA World Cup, wins hearts

The Japanese football team won hearts with their brilliant gesture after their historic victory against Germany in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 23). Japan players and support staff cleaned their dressing room and left it looking spotless before leaving the Khalifa Internation Stadium where the game was played.

Japan managed to pull off a massive upset against four-time champions Germany as they defeated Hansi Flick's men 2-1. Iiikay Gundogan's penalty gave the Germans the lead in the 33rd minute to put them 1-0 ahead but goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the second half propelled Japan to a historic victory.

While they were lauded by many for their fabulous performance on the field, the Japanese team's gesture off the field also left millions around the world in awe. The members of the Japanese team ensured they cleaned their dressing room and kept everything back in its place before leaving the stadium.

Not only the players, but Japanese fans too managed to inspire many with their gesture at the Khalifa Stadium. The Japanese fans collected trash from the stands and cleaned up the stadium before leaving.

In a picture shared by FIFA, the shirt hangers inside the dressing room can be seen properly placed while the towels were folded. "Domo Arigato (Thank You So Much)," wrote FIFA while sharing a picture of Japan's locker room from the Khalifa Stadium.

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.



Domo Arigato.pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

This was not the first time, the Japanese shared a lesson for the rest of the world with their kind gesture as the Japanese fans cleaned the stands at stadiums after their country's matches in Russia during the FIFA World Cup 2018.