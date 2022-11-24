FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo to join Messi in illustrious list in Portugal's opening tie vs Ghana

The action continues in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, as Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first-ever appearance in the ongoing edition on Thursday (November 24). Portugal will open their campaign in the showpiece event with a face-off versus Ghana, in Group H, and all eyes will be on captain Ronaldo. He is most likely playing his last World Cup and will hope to begin on a memorable note. So far, two big upsets have taken place with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina and Japan getting the better of Germany, hence, Portugal will not take their opposition lightly.

As Ronaldo will take the field, he will attain a new record up his sleeves. is all set to join his long-time rival Lionel Messi on an elite list of players to have appeared in as many as five different FIFA World Cups. The Portuguese star will become the eighth player in history to appear in five different editions of the World Cup. The 37-year-old made his first-ever appearance in 2006 and then appeared in every edition that followed suit. He will like to make the most of this edition, in Qatar, and help Portugal return with the mega title.