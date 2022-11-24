Switzerland's Breel Embolo refuses to celebrate after scoring winner against Cameroon in FIFA WC; Here's why

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo scored the winner for his side to help them beat Cameroon and get off to a winning start in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Embolo scored his first goal in a World Cup for Switzerland at the Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar but refused to celebrate as it came against Cameroon.

Switzerland started the game on a confident note and were clearly the better side in the first few minutes of the game. However, Cameroon managed to keep the Swiss attackers at bay with some solid defence. Embolo was kept quiet for the majority of the first half but his moment arrived just minutes after the break.

The Swiss striker opened the scoring for his team in the 48th minute with a calm tap-in from six yards out on a cross from his teammate Xherdan Shaqiri. Xhaka started the attack for Switzerland from the midfield as he laid it down to Shaqiri on the right. Shaqiri produced a perfect cross for Embolo to tap it home from a close distance to give Switzerland a much-needed lead.

Breel Embolo with the opener to give the Swiss the opener against Cameroon



The man wouldn't celebrate against the country of his birth.

The striker positioned himself perfectly for the opener and came up with a great finish but he refused to celebrate the goal. Embolo raised both his hands and looked up to the sky after scoring but didn't join the rest of his teammates in celebrating the moment.

Here's why Breel Embolo didn't celebrate his goal against Cameroon

Embolo didn't celebrate the goal as he scored against Cameron, the country of his birth. The 25-year-old, who plays for the French club Monaco, was born in Yaounde, Cameron, and came to France with his mother at the tender age of 5. He then moved to Switzerland with the rest of his family in 2006 after his mother met her future husband, a Swiss national in France.

Embolo rose through the ranks in Swiss football, playing across several age-group categories before becoming a neutral Switzerland citizen in 2014 and making his debut for the senior national football team in 2015. He has since become one of the vital cogs in the squad and has already made 60 appearances for the country in international football.