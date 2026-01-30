/AO 2026 | 'Beacuse of his age': Sinner shares where he lost semi-final vs Djokovic

Jannik Sinner had won the last five matches against Novak Djokovic but the streak ended in Australian Open 2026 semi-final on Friday (Jan 30) at Rod Laver Arena. Sinner started the match by winning the first set 6-3 but lost the second one by same margin before winning the third set 6-4. Djokovic, a 24-tim grand slam winner, then won the next two sets by 6-4 margin, ending Sinner's dream of winning three back-to-back Australian Open titles. The Italian was hurting after the loss and rightfully so after reaching the final of all four grand slams last year and even winning two of them.

Sinner shares where he lost AO 2026 semi vs Djokovic

"I had my chances in the fifth set. Many break points, I couldn’t use them," Sinner said at the post match press conference. "He came up with some great shots. Most of the time, he served very well … I was in the rallies a couple of times, I missed the shots, and it can happen. That’s tennis, and that’s how tennis works," he added.

Acknowleding the tough to swallow result which also ended his 19-match winning streak at the Australian Open, Sinner said: "[It hurts] a lot.. It was a very important slam for me, knowing also the background, it can happen."

The Italian, however, was full of praise of 38-year-old Djokovic and said: "Of course, he’s playing less tournaments because of his age and everything, but we also know how important Grand Slams are for me, for him, for Carlos [Alcaraz], and everyone. There is this small, extra motivation, and he played great tennis."