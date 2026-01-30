AO 2026 | 'Even Djokovic was in shock': Sinner scores unbelievable point in semis loss - WATCH

Novak Djokovic may have won the Australian Open 2026 semi-final against Jannik Sinner, but it wasn't without a proper fight from the two-time defending champion. The 38-year-old did win the five-set thriller 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 but was left in shock when Sinner scored an unbelievable point in thr third set. Djokovic lost that set but came back stronger to win the next two which put him in his first grand slam final since Wimbledon 2024. The 24-time grand slam winner and the oldest finalist will now face the youngest four slam finalist Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday (Feb 1) for his record-equalling 11th Aus Open and record-breaking 25th overall grand slam title.

Sinner shocks Djokovic with stunning winner in AO 2026 semis

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The moment came in the third set with both players having won one set each. The score was 2-2 in the third set as well with Djokovic leading 40-30 against Sinner when the Italian scored a point for deuce and put Djokovic in shock. Have a look at the point below:

Djokovic lost the set 4-6 but won the next two sets by same margin, avenging French Open and Wimbeldon 2025 semis loss. The Serb last won a grand slam title in 2023 when he won the US Open. Since then, he made a grand slam final only once - Wimbledon 2024 where he lost to Alcaraz - before beating Sinner on Friday (Jan 30). In 2025, Djokovic reached the last four of all four grand slams but failed to advance in any single one of them.