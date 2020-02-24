Antonio Rudiger says 'Racism won' as London police fail to find evidence

Chelsea's defender Antonio Rudiger says "racism has won" after the London police said that they did not find any evidence to back the German footballer's claim.

Rudiger reported that he was racially abused during the match with Tottenham on December 22, but an investigation conducted by Spurs proved "inconclusive" and police could find no evidence to support the complaint.

The 26-year-old told german-based sports broadcaster: "Racism has won. They want to make us believe, 'You have no voice'. That's how I see it. Then also thanks to the media, who naturally pushed it that way, nobody was found and such things, the case is closed...and that's why you get booed in the end because you raise your voice. So I say: racism has won."

"They never get punished and in the end, I'm the scapegoat. I won't give up, I'll never stop raising my voice. I'll always raise my voice, but concerning this, I'm alone," he added.

Antonio Rudiger, though he was disheartened but has vowed to continue his fight against the racist chants and will not be silenced and has pledged to make his voice heard.

"It is a catastrophe. One day my child will highly probably suffer because of the way we are today," Rudiger said.