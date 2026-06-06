/'All the best': Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence after shock T20I ouster

Suryakumar Yadav broke his silence after being axed from India's T20I squads for the away UK tour and the Asian Games, with the BCCI selectors replacing him with Shreyas Iyer. Suryakumar was the captain of the T20I side that lifted the World Cup earlier this year; however, his extended lean patch with the bat, which carried into IPL 2026 as well, led to his removal as T20I captain. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England, and for the Asian Games in September.

On Saturday (Jun 6), the selectors named Iyer as the new T20I skipper, eyeing glory at the LA28 Games and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand the same year. The teen batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, also earned his maiden India call-up for the two series, with ace quick Jasprit Bumrah rested. Bumrah, however, returns to the full-strength team for the Asian Games in Japan.

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Taking to his Instagram story, SKY posted, "Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for challenges ahead.”



His message reflects his acceptance of his fate and admiration for the team picked for the T20I series.

New faces, new roles, exciting times!

Sooryavanshi’s selection marks a historic moment in Indian Cricket, as he could become the youngest player since the great Sachin Tendulkar to make his India debut at just 15. Sachin was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989.



Meanwhile, on the newly appointed T20I captain, Iyer, who returned to India’s T20I side for the first time since December 2023, Agarkar said, “We have got a bit more time for the next WC, and his (Shreyas) performances as captain, having won (the IPL) with KKR and a couple of good seasons with PBKS. He was very close to always being there in the team but could not find the spot.”

