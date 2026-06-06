/India squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer to lead, Bumrah returns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled India’s squad for the men’s T20 cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Japan. Recently appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will captain the side, while Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain. One of the biggest talking points is the inclusion of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is expected to compete for an opening spot alongside established batters Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, giving India significant depth at the top of the order.

The middle-order department features Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and power-hitter Shivam Dube. India’s spin attack will be led by Sundar, supported by Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace department includes Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Although star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for India’s upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England as part of workload management ahead of the 2027 World Cup, selectors have included him in the 15-member squad for the Asian Games.

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The men’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games will be played in the T20 format from Sep 24 to Oct 3, with ten teams, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman, will compete for the gold medal.

The tournament opens with the preliminary qualifying stage from Sep 24 to 26, followed by quarter-finals on Sep 28 and 29. The semi-finals are set for Oct 1, while the bronze-medal match and the final will both be played on Oct 3.

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games (Men’s T20)