/India squads for England & Ireland tour: Sooryavanshi earns call-up, Shreyas named new captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s T20I squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England on Saturday (Jun 6), with the series scheduled in June and July respectively. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new T20I captain, replacing T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has been left out of the squad. Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up following a standout IPL 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for both series, although he has been included in India’s squad for the Asian Games later this year.

India will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series in Belfast from Jun 26 to 28, before taking on England in a five-match series from Jul 1 to 11.

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Shreyas Iyer last played a T20I for India in Dec 2023. He was also part of the home series against New Zealand earlier this year but did not get a chance to play and was not picked for the World Cup squad.

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However, his strong performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, where he has played well as both a batter and captain, helped him make a comeback and has now been given the captaincy by the selectors.

India squad for Ireland series

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav

India squad for England series