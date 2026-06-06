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Norway Chess 2026: R Praggnanandhaa scripts history, becomes first Indian champion in tournament history

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 06, 2026, 10:23 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 10:23 IST
Norway Chess 2026: R Praggnanandhaa scripts history, becomes first Indian champion in tournament history

R Praggnanandhaa Photograph: (X)

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R Praggnanandhaa etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess, sealing the title with a crucial final-round win over Vincent Keymer in Oslo.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa created history on Friday (Jun 5) by becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess title, securing the prestigious crown with a crucial final-round victory over Germany’s Vincent Keymer in Oslo. Beginning the day in third place on 15 points, the 20-year-old rose to the occasion when it mattered most and his classical win, worth three points, lifted him to 18 points overall and secured one of the most prestigious titles in world chess.

The victory marked a milestone for the 20-year-old from Chennai, as he achieved what several top Indian players, including chess legend Viswanathan Anand and reigning world champion D Gukesh, had previously been unable to accomplish since the tournament began in 2013.

Appearing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa overcame a difficult start in the six-player elite field and steadily built momentum in the second half of the tournament.

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One of the standout moments of his campaign was defeating seven-time tournament winner and world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice in classical games, a remarkable feat that highlighted his resilience after a disappointing showing at the Candidates Tournament earlier this year in Paphos.

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While Gukesh slipped out of the title race in the closing rounds, Praggnanandhaa carried India’s hopes forward and ultimately converted them into a historic victory.

The door to the title opened after American Grandmaster Wesley So, who entered the final round as the leader on 15.5 points, drew his classical game against Alireza Firouzja, forcing their match into an Armageddon tie-break.

With the standings finely balanced, Praggnanandhaa knew a classical win against Keymer would be enough to move ahead of the field and he delivered, claiming a landmark title and creating a new chapter in Indian chess history.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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