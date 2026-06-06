/US grants visas to Iran players ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Iran’s football team has received visas to enter the United States for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, according to US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who announced the development on Friday (Jun 5). A separate statement from a US administration official, released through the State Department, also confirmed the visa approvals.

The decision clears the way for Iran to participate in the tournament despite ongoing tensions and the recent conflict involving Iran, United States and Israel. Although a ceasefire is currently in effect, but the situation remains fragile.

"Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States," Barrack said, commenting on a news report that Iran's World Cup players have been granted the visas to enter the United States.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world," the ambassador said.

The unnamed administration official confirmed Iran's team has been issued visas, and added: “We will not allow the Iranian team to abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretenses.”

Also Read - Flavio Cobolli to face Alexander Zverev in Roland Garros final on Sunday

Iran’s team is scheduled to travel from Turkey to Spain on Saturday before heading to Mexico on Sunday to begin preparations from its World Cup base camp. While the squad will stay in Mexico throughout the tournament, but all three of its group-stage fixtures will take place in the United States.

The team had initially planned to be based in the US but opted to relocate to Mexico amid tensions following the war that began Feb 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Iran will begin its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Jun 16. The team will then face Belgium, also in Los Angeles, before concluding the group stage against Egypt in Seattle.