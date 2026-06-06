/New York Knicks edge San Antonio Spurs 105-104 to take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Jalen Brunson calmly converted the game-changing free throw as the New York Knicks survived a dramatic late comeback from the San Antonio Spurs to secure a 105-104 victory on Friday, taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. The Spurs now face a difficult challenge as the series moves to New York for Games 3 and 4. Victor Wembanyama committed a costly turnover in the closing moments before missing a potential game-winning jumper with two seconds remaining. Till now, no team in NBA history has come back to win the Finals after losing the first two games at home.

Only the 1993 Chicago Bulls and the 1995 Houston Rockets previously opened the Finals with two road victories and both teams ultimately captured the championship.

The Knicks extended their playoff winning streak to 13 games, the second-longest postseason run ever and and are now close to clinching their first NBA title since 1973.

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They will have an opportunity to continue their push in front of a home crowd at Madison Square Garden, where US President Donald Trump is expected to attend Monday’s game.

Despite controlling much of the contest, New York were forced to withstand a strong fourth-quarter comeback as San Antonio wiped out a 14-point deficit with a 14-0 run, setting up a tense finish.

After a slow first half, Victor Wembanyama scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half. His three-point play with 57.3 seconds left gave the Spurs a 104-102 lead, their first since the second quarter.

The game was level at 104-104 with 9.5 seconds remaining when Wembanyama got a rebound after Brunson missed a shot, but he then threw a loose pass that hit his teammate Stephon Castle, causing a turnover.

Brunson quickly recovered the loose ball, drew a foul and made one of two free throws to restore New York’s lead.

San Antonio had one last chance, coming out of a time out with 7.5 seconds left. They got the ball to their superstar but his jump shot clanged off the rim.

"I threw that one away," 22-year-old Wembanyama said. "I messed up. We didn't play great as a team. We needed to win that game."

Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds admitted he was praying when Wembanyama put the Spurs' final attempt.

"A great player got a great shot, and it just didn't go in," Towns said.