/FIFA 2026: Fans allowed to bring sealed water bottles into stadiums during World Cup

Fans attending FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the United States and Canada will be allowed to bring one factory-sealed disposable water bottle into stadiums, FIFA announced on Friday, revising its earlier policy that barred reusable bottles over safety concerns. Under the updated rules, spectators may carry a soft plastic bottle containing up to 20 ounces (590 ml) of water into match venues, however, the governing body also confirmed that hard-sided containers and reusable bottles will remain prohibited.

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi explained that the rule is intended to enhance safety and security, noting that bottles are among several objects that could potentially be thrown inside stadiums and pose risks to spectators and participants.

The clarification comes after FIFA amended its Stadium Code of Conduct, which reversed earlier guidance that had permitted empty, transparent reusable plastic bottles inside venues, but that provision was later removed, prompting criticism from fans concerned about staying hydrated during matches, especially in locations where temperatures are expected to exceed 25°C.

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To address heat-related concerns, FIFA said host cities will provide measures such as hydration stations, misting areas and cooling zones around stadiums. The governing body also stated that water sold inside venues will be priced similarly to rates charged during other events held at the same stadiums.

The latest announcement follows FIFA’s earlier decision to reverse its original World Cup policy and prohibit fans from bringing water bottles into stadiums across North America.

According to the New York Times, FIFA's official Stadium Code of Conduct included a clause which said: “For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium.”

The FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, with Mexico taking on South Africa at the Azteca Stadium. Argentina enter the tournament as defending champions after lifting the trophy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.