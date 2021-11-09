'Air of arrogance around the scheduling' - Simon Doull reflects on Team India's dismal T20 WC campaign

Team India's dismal T20 World Cup campaign came to an end on Monday (November 8). Losing their first two matches, Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue were behind in the race for the semi-finals and eventually lost the battle to New Zealand, who secured the second spot from Pool B (after Pakistan) and ensured India's early exit.

Following India's nine-wicket win over Namibia in their last group stage encounter, on Monday evening (November 8), the former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull reflected on India's campaign. He felt that the scheduling backfired for the national team in the marquee tournament.

Doull said on Cricbuzz, "I don't know how to put this kindly, but There was a real air of arrogance around the scheduling and that is what the broadcasters wanted with involvement from the ICC as they wanted India's fixtures around the holidays around Diwali and all that so they wanted those games at peak times."

“Pakistan should have been the first game, but the game against New Zealand should have been the final contest. It should have been India against New Zealand for a place in the semi-final at the end," he added.

Opining on the scheduling, India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said, "Everyone expected the contest against Pakistan a walk in the park considering the talent we have. It's a learning curve as well. Can give many reasons, but at the end of the day, India knows they did not play their best cricket. They would have hoped had the final three games been the ones they began with, they could have taken the confidence for the tough games. But, that is the beauty of a tournament like a World Cup, can't pick and choose here."

From Pool B, Pakistan and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals whereas England and Australia have made it to the semi-finals from Pool A. The first semi-final will see England and New Zealand lock horns with each other (on November 10) whereas Australia-Pakistan will play the second semi-final (on November 11).