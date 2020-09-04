After Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

Harbhajan Singh on Friday confirmed that he has pulled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’. Harbhajan becomes the second player after Suresh Raina to opt out of IPL 2020. While Raina returned back home after joining the CSK squad in the UAE, Harbhajan skipped the conditioning camp in Chennai and even opted against joining the team in the UAE.

"I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons": Harbhajan Singh told PTI on Friday.

The latest development of Harbhajan pulling out of IPL 2020 comes as a huge blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who miss out on another experienced player after Raina. However, the Yellow Army have variety of spinners in their squad, both experienced and young, so Harbhajan’s move won’t bother them much.

Meanwhile, CSK on Friday completed their extended quarantine period after players and staff, barring those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative for the dreaded virus and now, the three-time IPL winners are preparing commence their training, making them the last franchise to start practicing for the lucrative tournament.

Even players and staff including the likes of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Laxmipathy Balaji, Michael Hussey, Murali Vijay, were seen having breakfast in their hotel after the completion of extended quarantine period.

There are reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to release the schedule for IPL 2020 on Friday after CSK were cleared to start training. Reportedly, the season opener is set to be played between CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19.