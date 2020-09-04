IPL 2020: Dhoni, Watson share good laugh over breakfast as CSK end quarantine period

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday finally completed their extended quarantine period after reports of players and members of the CSK contingent, barring the ones who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, came out negative. CSK players and staff had breakfast together with the Yellow Army taking to social media platform Twitter to share a few photographs.

CSK players and staff were seen having breakfast together while sharing a few laughs in the team hotel before their first outdoor practice session. CSK skipper MS Dhoni was seen with all-rounder Shane Watson as the franchise captioned the photograph: "Watto Thala Dharisanam," ("Watson gets a glimpse of Dhoni".)

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 schedule: Chennai Super Kings likely to face Mumbai Indians in opener

The three-time IPL winners have had a topsy-turvy start to their IPL 2020 season after 13 members of the contingent, including two players, tested positive for the coronavirus. Also, Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons and even Harbhajan Singh is likely to pull out of the lucrative tournament.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh likely to skip IPL 2020: Report

CSK are also set to hit the nets from Friday and will become the last team to start training after the coronavirus impacted their start.

IPL 2020 is set to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated to be held on November 10.

The schedule for the tournament is likely to be released by the BCCI on Friday as the anticipation and hype for IPL 2020 continues to grow with each passing day. It is also reported that Chennai Super Kings are likely to face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

