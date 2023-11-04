AC Milan deny knowledge of Tonali's gambling addiction as Newcastle open new probe

AC Milan in a statement has said the Serie A club was unaware of its former player Sandro Tonali's gambling addiction which has resulted in a 10-month ban imposed on the Italian.

"We first learnt about Tonali’s addiction through media reports and what we know is only what we read. We don’t know anything else," the club said.

Milan releasing the statement comes after Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth revealed the club had launched an internal investigation into why they did not know about the player's gambling issues before they signed him.

“It was a massive shock, a massive surprise. Dealing with it was new to all of us. It came from nowhere,” Ashworth was quoted as saying by DailyMail.

“He was a big signing for us. We didn’t expect it. You look at yourself. Could I have done better? Could we have known? Should we have known? You look at your processes," he added.

Ashworth said he could not comment on Newcastle launching a legal action against Milan after the Italian club sold its captain in the summer, in a record $76 million deal.

Tonali's 10-month ban

Last month, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) found Tonali guilty of the betting charges and imposed the penalty, which was reiterated by FIFA.

"Sandro Tonali has been banned from competitive football for ten months, as effective from Friday, 27th October 2023, following illegal betting charges by the Italian Football Federation," Newcastle said conforming the decision.

Tonali is reported to have cooperated with the investigation which has seen his ban reduced. According to Italian betting rules, he would have faced a suspension of three years had he not cooperated with the investigation.

As part of the deal, eight months of his overall 18-month ban will be commuted if he participates in a "therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy consisting of 16 commitments".

With the winter transfer window still months away, manager Eddie Howe will have to dig deep to stay in contention for the top-4 spot as well as progress into the Champions League knockout stage.