Aakash Chopra urges BCCI selectors to rethink their strategy with no Jasprit Bumrah for T20 World Cup

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, which kicks off on October 16 with the qualifying round. Rohit Sharma & Co. lost the services of Bumrah for the marquee tournament due to a back stress fracture.

It is to be noted that the 28-year-old Bumrah's back issues had kept him out of action for the Asia Cup 2022 edition as well. With the senior pacer out of action, the BCCI selection committee will have to name his replacement at the earliest, with Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar being the top-two contenders at the moment.

Amid all this, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra took to his official Twitter account and suggested the selectors to 'rethink about their strategy' and add two pacers following Bumrah's ouster.

"Boom( Bumrah) was India’s attacking option that might have allowed for having more defensive options in the squad. Now that he isn’t there, I would be surprised if the selectors/team-management didn’t have a serious rethink about their strategy…," wrote Chopra

"Bumrah missed the tour to WI and Asia Cup…and if Shami was indeed the best option to replace Bumrah (in case, he didn’t make it) then he should have been a part of the Asia Cup at the very least. India went with only 3 fast bowlers. And paid for it," he further opined.

"India must add two fast bowlers to the squad for the World Cup. One should be someone who has speed and he is Mohammad Shami. The other bowler should be someone who has swing and he is Deepak Chahar. Take five fast bowlers, exclude one spinner, as the matches will be in Australia where pitches assist pace bowling rather than spin. You needn't take any permission for changes to the squad till 15th October," Chopra spoke about the same on his YouTube channel.

India will leave for Australia soon and arrive in Perth, where they play few practice games before their two warm-up encounters in the run-up to their T20 WC opener, where they face Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG, Melbourne.