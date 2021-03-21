'A complete game': Virat Kohli lauds India's batting effort against England in 5th T20I

Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded his team's batting performance in the series finale against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Virat led his team from the front after smashing unbeaten 80 runs off 52 balls. Rohit Sharma gave India a great start as he smashed 64 runs in 34 balls. Suryakumar Yadav's cameo of 32 runs in 17 balls powered India to a mammoth score of 225 runs on the board.

"It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away," he added.

Hardik Pandya's power hitting in the final moments put India in the driver's seat.

"Then Hardik finishing it," Kohli further added.

"I was particularly pleased with Surya. Bhuvi coming back and bowling like that. Still have Jassi to come back. Don't have much in terms of negatives. Pant showed a lot of maturity through the series as well," Kohli went on talking about the positives from the series.

"Confidence level of Thakur after that series in Australia is sky high. With the ball his strength is his belief. He is a proper cricketer," Kohli added.