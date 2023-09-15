4th ODI: Records tumble in Centurion as Heinrich Klaasen's masterclass guides South Africa to 416 vs Australia

Heinrich Klaasen broke several records as he registered his career-best 174 off 83 balls against Australia in the fourth ODI in Centurion. Klaasen, the man in a purple patch, made the first innings his own as he, alongside David Miller (82* off 45 balls), stitched the fastest double-century-stand in ODIs, adding 222 runs off just 92 balls for the fifth wicket.

Klaasen's onslaught brought back the 2006 Johannesburg game memories wherein South Africa chased a world record total of 434 runs and created history. Though the Proteas fell shy of coming close to that total, Klaasen's numbers did make their way into record books.

Slamming 174 at the SuperSport Park, including 13 sixes and as many fours, the right-handed batter registered the fourth-highest ODI score by a South African batter and the second-highest by a no. 5 or lower behind Kapil Dev's 175. His 57-ball hundred is also the fifth quickest by a South African in this format.

Klaasen's 174 is also the highest ODI score by a batter entering the 25th over or later in an ODI game. Besides, South Africa's 416 for five is their third-highest team total in One-Dayers.

Adam Zampa, Australia's premier spinner in white-ball cricket, also broke a record for conceding the most runs by a bowler in an ODI - 113 in ten overs. Ironically, he equalled Mick Lewis' record - another Australian medium pacer, who was taken to cleaners by South Africans during the famous 2006 Jo 'burg ODI.

South Africa fight for the series

After getting whitewashed in the three-match T20Is earlier, South Africa lost the first two ODIs against Australia. The hosts made a comeback into the series with a win in the third ODI, making it 2-1 in Australia's favour.

With South Africa now hitting 416 for five in the fourth match in Centurion, chances of them going for the win and levelling the series rise.

The win in this match will make the fifth and final ODI in Johannesburg the decider.

Meanwhile, following the Australian series, South Africa will fly to India for the 50-over World Cup, where they will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7.

