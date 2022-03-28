33 wides! RCB and Punjab Kings register bizarre record in high-scoring IPL 2022 clash

Punjab Kings pulled off a sensational run chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but in the process, the two teams also broke the record of most extras recorded during an IPL game as both set of bowlers struggled in Mumbai.

A total of 45 extras was conceded by both sides – the most ever in the history of IPL surpassing the previous record of 38 which was registered on two instances. It happened in 2008 during the match between Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders. A similar figure was record again when Kings XI Punjab (as Punjab Kings were previously known) took on Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2010 season.

Punjab’s tally of 23 extras was also the sixth highest in IPL history followed by RCB’s 22. The top spot in the list belongs to Kolkata Knight Riders who conceded 28 extras in the 2008 encounter.

It was a tough day for the bowlers as a combined 413 runs was scored at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Punjab ended up conceding 5 byes, 6 leg byes and 12 wides while RCB conceded one leg bye and 21 wides – 14 of which were bowled by their pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj.

Faf Du Plessis scored a brilliant 88 to guide RCB to a challenging 205/2 after 20 overs but Punjab were able to register their third-highest successful chase in IPL history to clinch the encounter as Odean Smith and Shah Rukh Khan played a blinder towards the end of the innings to win with one over to spare.