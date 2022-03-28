IPL 2022: Numbers reveal one area of concern for Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

KL Rahul will be looking to continue his brilliant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he makes his debut for his new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. After a long association with Punjab Kings, Rahul decided to part ways and he was retained by the Lucknow franchise for INR 17 crore.

Rahul will also be leading the Lucknow Super Giants side in their first season of IPL

While Rahul has produced brilliant performances in the IPL over the years, he has also played the highest number of dot balls during the powerplay phase since 2019. Off the 661 deliveries he has faced in the first six overs of the match, he has played 295 dots. That is the most by any batsman since 2019 with compatriot Shikhar Dhawan comes second with 274 dots out of 650 balls faced.

This is an approach that can be seen in his batting since becoming the Punjab Kings skipper as his strike rate before the 2019 season was in the early 140s but it dropped to the 120s in 2019. With a brittle middle order, the onus was on Rahul and other top order batsman to guide the innings.

However, Rahul will be partnering Quinton de Kock in Lucknow Super Giants and the South Africa international is known for his six hitting prowess in the powerplays. De Kock has slammed 36 sixes in the first six overs since 2019 – the most by any batsman with Rahul in second spot with 29.

Lucknow Super Giants will start their campaign against fellow debutants Gujarat Lions on Monday.