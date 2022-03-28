IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar opines on KL Rahul's captaincy stint with Punjab Kings

KL Rahul was the skipper for Punjab Kings during the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he was unable to guide the franchise to their first ever title.

However, ahead of the new season, the batsman decided to part ways with the franchise and he will now be leading the newcomers Lucknow Super Giants as he was retained for INR 17 crore ahead of the mega auction.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar gave his opinion on KL Rahul’s captaincy stint with Punjab Kings and said that things can be different for him at the Lucknow Super Giants this year.

"When he was the captain of Punjab Kings, he seemed to be preoccupied, maybe he was not getting the 11 that he wanted. The new franchise Lucknow Super Giants is going to be a different challenge for KL and if he can bat the way he did in previous seasons and take the team to the knockouts if not actually the finals, then he would have taken a big step forward as far as his own cricketing career is concerned," Gavaskar said when asked about KL Rahul on Star Sports show 'Gameplan'.

The batting legend also said that Rahul along with Quinton de Kock will make a brilliant opening pair for Lucknow Super Giants and it will be a huge asset for the side in this year’s competition.

"The best part about Quinton de Kock is the fact that he also has captaincy experience. He has been a captain of South Africa and knows all formats of the game. He knows what team building is all about because we are talking about a different team now. He will be very keen to contribute towards the team building process," Gavaskar added while talking about the opening pair.

"KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's right-hand and left-hand combination makes a devastating opening pair and they can get the team off to a flying start," he further stated.