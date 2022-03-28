LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match?

Match 4 of the IPL 2022 edition will see two debutant teams in the form of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday evening (March 28). After much wait, the two new sides will start their respective campaigns as the ardent IPL fans will be eager to see what they bring to the table overall.

Talking about the Lucknow franchise, they will be without some big players in the initial few games. The likes of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis will not be available. On the other hand, GT isn't missing a lot of players at present. They don't have Jason Roy, who pulled out of the season citing bio-bubble concerns. Alzarri Joseph will join them in a bit. However, GT's main worry is the lack of big Indian batters in the middle. All in all, it will be interesting to see how Hardik Pandya fills in the gaps and leads in his maiden season.

Match prediction for Lucknow vs Gujarat: Both sides will meet each other at the Wankhede Stadium, which hosted the season-opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The pitch was a bit dump on that day and run-scoring became easier as the game progressed, due to the dew factor. The two new captains will be eager to bowl first and a lot will fall upon the finishers from both the camps if the match goes down the wire in a high-scoring affair.