IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda to feature? Lucknow Super Giants' predicted playing XI for GT clash

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will make their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 28). Lucknow Super Giants managed to build a formidable squad capable of challenging for the title at the mega auction last year but are set to miss some of their key players for the opener.

Lucknow Super Giants will be without two of their best all-rounders - Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis for their season-opener against Gujarat Titans while another all-rounder Kyle Mayers is also unavailable for selection. While Stoinis is likely to miss the first couple of weeks of action in IPL 2022 due to international duty, both Holder and Mayers are likely to be available for selection later this week.

Lucknow Super Giants had been handed a huge blow ahead of the start of the season after England pacer Mark Wood was ruled out of the competition due to an injury. He has been replaced by Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye but there is no update on Tye's availability for the opener against Gujarat Titans.

In the absence of the likes of Stoinis, Holder and Mayers, Lucknow's pace attack looks thin as Avesh Khan and Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera are the only prominent names in the squad. While the du is expected to feature against GT, Lucknow might play Indian pacer Ankit Rajpoot as the third fast bowler in the playing XI.

Despite missing the services of Stoinis and Holder, Lucknow have plenty of options available in the all-rounders' department with the likes of Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Krishnappa Gowtham in their squad. All three are likely to make the cut in the XI along with Manish Pandey and Manan Vohra in the middle-order.

Captain KL Rahul is likely to open the batting with South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, who will also keep the wickets for the franchise, as confirmed before by their mentor Gautam Gambhir. LSG will be looking to get off to a winning start and set the ball rolling in their debut IPL campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants' predicted playing XI against Gujarat Titans:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera