Holder to Stoinis: Overseas stars who will miss Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be making their IPL debuts together when they lock horns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 28). The two teams were inducted into the IPL this year and will be looking to get off to a winning start in their maiden campaign in the cash-rich league.

While Lucknow Super Giants are being led by star India batter KL Rahul, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be captaining the Gujarat Titans team. Both Rahul and Hardik have been brilliant performers in the IPL over the years and will be looking to continue their impressive run for their respective sides in the ongoing season.

Apart from roping in the two superstars as their respective captains, both Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans bought some overseas stars at the mega auction and the players' draft. While Lucknow roped in the likes of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and Dushmantha Chameera among others, Gujarat Titans have the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Matthew Wade in their squad.

Both teams are likely to miss a host of overseas stars for their opening game of the season due to international commitments. Here we take a look at the overseas stars who miss the clash between Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants - Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been handed a major setback ahead of their opening game against Gujarat Titans as they will miss as many as three of their overseas stars for the game. While Stoinis is currently in Pakistan with the Australian squad for the upcoming white-ball series, Holder and Mayers were part of the West Indies squad for their recently-concluded Test series against England at home.

Stoinis is likely to miss the first two weeks of action in IPL 2022 but Holder and Mayers are expected to land in India this week and be available for the franchise soon.

Gujarat Titans - Alzarri Joseph

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph is the only overseas player unavailable for the Gujarat Titans as he was also part of his national team for their recently-concluded Test series against England. Joseph too is expected to land in India this week and is likely to be available for his franchise's next game against Delhi Capitals.



