300 Test wickets! Ishant Sharma joins elusive list as he achieves iconic landmark

Indian bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the third Indian pacer to pick 300 Test wickets after the veteran pacer scalped the wicket of Daniel Lawrence during the second innings of the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ishant became the third Indian pacer after Kapil Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311) to scalp 300 Test wickets for India and sixth overall Indian bowler. While Ishant is the latest entrant in the elusive list of Indian bowlers to have scalped 300 Test wickets, former Indian captain Anil Kumble leads the list with 619 wickets.

Ishant trapped England batsman Dan Lawrence plumb to complete the iconic landmark in the longest format of the game as India continue to try and make a comeback in the second innings after trailing by 241 runs in the first innings.

Elusive 300-wicket club for India in Test cricket:

Anil Kumble: 611 wickets

Kapil Dev:434 wickets

Harbhajan Singh: 417 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin: 382 wickets*

Ishant Sharma: 300 wickets*

Meanwhile, England continue to extend their lead in the second innings after taking a big advantage of 241 runs in the first innings. While Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed opener, Rory Burns off the first ball of the second innings, Sibley (16), Lawrence (18) were dismissed cheaply by the Indian bowling unit.

India would be looking to continue their unbeaten run on home soil with their last Test defeat dating back to 2016. Whereas England would want to convert the first-innings advantage into a win in Chennai.