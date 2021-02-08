Rishabh Pant's heartfelt gesture after Uttarakhand glacier burst wins hearts

In a heartfelt effort to help the needy, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Sunday said that he will donate his match-fee for the rescue efforts following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand. The youngster also urged more people to help out after the glacier burst as he expressed grief over the loss of lives in the calamity. Pant is currently playing in the first Test against England in Chennai.

"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant tweeted.

Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 7, 2021 ×

Social media users lavished high praise on Rishabh Pant following his heartfelt gesture to help in the rescue efforts after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ: West Indies' Kyle Mayers smashes double ton on debut; shatters several records

Here are some of the reactions:

Winning hearts on and off the field. Ek hi toh dil hai Pant sahab, kitni baar jeetoge.🙏❤️ — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) February 7, 2021 ×

Great Gesture Rishabh Pant ❤️

Immense Respect for You 🙌🇮🇳 — ABHI (@DeadlyYorkers) February 7, 2021 ×

Absolute Champion 💎 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 7, 2021 ×

Pant missed out on his third Test century on Day 3 of the ongoing Test as the southpaw played a blistering knock of 91 runs. The 23-year-old stitched a 119-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (73) for the fifth wicket to help India steady their innings. England had posted a mammoth 578 runs in the first innings, courtesy a fine double century by captain Joe Root.

Fourteen people were confirmed dead on Monday after a chunk of glacier dislodged and unleashed a devastating flash flood in India, officials said.

"A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far," the state government of Uttarakhand, in the country's north, said on Twitter a day after the disaster.

ALSO READ 'Spirit of cricket?': Stuart Broad's cheeky comment on ICC's post on Virat Kohli's gesture towards Joe Root

On Sunday, a glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged housed and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

The rescue operations had to be halted in Dhauliganga due to the rise in the water level of the river. Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam was completely washed off following a glacier burst in Chamoli district.

Furthermore, Uttarakhand Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of INR 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacier burst.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.

(With ANI inputs)