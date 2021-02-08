First time in more than 100 years! R Ashwin achieves unique feat in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday joined an exclusive list of spinners to have picked up a wicket off the first ball of the innings as the veteran Indian spinner dismissed England opener Rory Burns in the first delivery of the second innings, on Day 4 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The incident of a spinner getting a wicket off the first ball of an innings happened for the first time in since 1907 with South Africa's Bert Vogler being the last spinner to have achieved the feat against England at the Oval after he dismissed England's Tom Hayward.

The other incident of a spinner scalping a wicket off the first ball of an innings was way back in 1988 when Bobby Peel dismissed Alec Bannerman off the first ball of the second innings in the third Test at the Old Trafford during the Ashes.

Ashwin was handed the new ball in the second innings and the 34-year-old didn't disappoint as he found the edge of Burns’ bat to achieve the unique record and etch his name in the history books.

Meanwhile, England have the edge in the first Test against India in Chennai as the visitors took a resounding first-innings lead of 241 after a poor show with the bat by the Indian team. While stalwarts failed for the hosts, youngsters Rishabh Pant (91) and Washington Sunday (85*) stepped up with the bat and helped India post 337 runs in the first innings.

England, at Day 4 Lunch, were at 1/1 with a lead of 242. The visitors would be looking to post a good total on board and try and take the game to the Indian team, who haven't lost a Test match on home soil since 2016.