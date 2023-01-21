2nd ODI, Raipur: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami guide India to series win against New Zealand

India continue their winning run at home as they thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday. Three wickets to Mohammed Shami and a fifty to captain Rohit Sharma made task easy for the host as they claimed yet another series win in 2023. While Rohit’s fellow opener and last match hero Shubman Gill also contributed with an unbeaten 40, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar shone with the ball picking up two wickets in the first innings as well.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India had New Zealand’s back on the wall right from the word go. Kiwis’ top five batters couldn’t cross the single-digit mark as they were reeling at 15 for five at one stage. Glenn Philips and Hyderabad match's hero Michael Bracewell then stitched a little partnership before Mitchell Santner chipped in with 27 off 39 balls to bring them back in the game. All these efforts however didn’t harm India as they kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

Courtesy an impressive bowling performance, they wrapped up New Zealand’s first innings on a mere 108.

Chasing this total was never going to be difficult for the Indian team. In-form Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma began well, finding gaps and smashing sixes. Soon after completing his fifty, the skipper departed while incoming Virat Kohli could only manage 11 before getting out to Mitchell Santner.

Ishan Kishan then completed the formalities with two fours as Gill remained unbeaten on 40 at the other end. Winning the second One-Dayer at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium that hosted its first international game ensured India walk away with the series win over the Blackcaps.