IND vs NZ - WATCH: Rohit Sharma goes blank during toss, forgets to inform about his decision for 13 seconds

A hilarious incident took place at the toss during the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday. India captain, Rohit who called during the toss, literally had gone blank after the coin fell in his favour as he took nearly 13 seconds to inform everyone about his decision. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham, match referee Javagal Srinath and presenter Ravi Shastri all giggled while waiting for Rohit to reveal what will he will do after winning the toss. Eventually, he laughed off and told that India will bowl first at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium that is hosting its first international game.

It’s not that the captains haven’t forgotten about their decisions during the toss in the past, but this lengthy pause this time is perhaps the one to remember for. Rohit Sharma quickly covered up and informed about his decision.

You can watch the video here -

As India decided to bowl first, they got off to a blistering start. While Mohammed Shami opened the account by dismissing Finn Allen on zero in the first over itself, last match hero Mohammed Siraj picked up Henry Nicholls next. Shami then came back and got the big wicket of Daryl Mitchell out caught & bowled, putting the visitors on the backfoot. While Devon Conway and skipper Latham then tried settling things up, they lost their wickets to Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur, respectively. At one stage, New Zealand was reeling at 15 for five.