NFL Draft 2025 is almost here and all 32 teams will be hoping to pick up some big names from the college football to bolster their roster. The three-day event will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the USA.
Here's the date, time, location and how to watch the NFL Draft 2025 live on TV and mobile
When is the 2025 NFL Draft?
2025 NFL Draft will take place over three days, i.e. from April 24 to April 26.
Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft is taking place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the USA - the home of the Green Bay Packers.
What time is 2025 NFL Draft?
Below are the timings for 2025 NFL Draft for each day:
- Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. ET (Wednesday, 12 a.m. GMT; Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. IST)
- Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET (Friday, 11 p.m. GMT; Thursday, 4:30 a.m. IST)
- Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET (Saturday 4 p.m. GMT; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. IST)
Where to watch 2025 NFL Draft live on tv and mobile?
2025 NFL Draft can be watched live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.
How many players are there in 2025 NFL Draft?
More than 250 players will take part in 2025 NFL Draft.
What is the Round 1 pick order of 2025 NFL Draft?
Below is the Round 1 pick order of 2025 NFL Draft (subject to change)
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles