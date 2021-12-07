2011 World Cup heroes reunite: MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's meet-up makes cricket fans nostalgic - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 07, 2021, 02:48 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's recent reunion sent the fans into a frenzy. Photograph:( AFP )

Former India captain MS Dhoni reunited with his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh for an ad shoot recently. Their reunion has sent cricket fans into a frenzy on social media.

Former India captain MS Dhoni recently caught up with his old mate Yuvraj Singh sending cricket fans into a frenzy on social media. Dhoni and Yuvraj spent a number of years together in the Indian dressing room and were the vital cogs in the team's middle-order. The duo played an instrumental role in helping India attain several memorable wins across formats.

Dhoni and Yuvraj are regarded as two of the best finishers of the current generation and were the heroes of India's famous  2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs. Yuvraj was the Man of the Tournament as his all-round heroics saw India bring an end to their 28-year-long wait for an ODI World Cup title in 2011 under Dhoni's captaincy.

As the legendary duo met for a shoot recently, Yuvraj shared a small clip of their meeting on his Instagram story and tagged Dhoni in it. The clip soon went viral on social media with fans getting nostalgic over the reunion of old mates.

While Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019, Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, the former India captain continues to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he leads the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has been retained by the four-time champions once again ahead of the 2022 season.

Dhoni-led CSK to their fourth IPL crown in IPL 2021 as the Yellow Army staged a remarkable comeback after missing out on the playoffs last season. CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively in the final in Dubai to lift the elusive trophy for the fourth time as Dhoni yet again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time.

Dhoni has led CSK to a staggering nine finals and four titles in just twelve seasons while missing out on the top four only once. CSK have retained all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL mega auction and will be looking to build a strong team once again this time around.

 

