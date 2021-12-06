'Still remember you smashing me': Ajaz Patel tells Sehwag after perfect ten, former India opener responds

Virender Sehwag was one of the former cricketers who lauded New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel after his historic ten-wicket haul against India in the first innings of the recently-cocnluded 2nd Test between the two sides in Mumbai on Monday. India defeated New Zealand by a big margin of 372 runs in the second and final Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

Though his efforts were not enough to inspire New Zealand to a victory, Patel had a memorable outing as he became only the third player in the world to bag all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. The cricket fraternity congratulated the left-arm spinner over his massive feat with Sehwag also posting a tweet.

Responding to Sehwag's message congratulating him over his feat, Patel recalled how he was once taken to the cleaners by the former India opener. Patel said he was a net bowler at the time when Sehwag smashed him out of the park during a training session at the Eden Park in New Zealand.

"Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler," Patel wrote on Twitter as he reacted to Sehwag's message for him.

The former India opener was quick to respond and sent a heartfelt message to the New Zealand spinner. Sehwag highlighted how Patel's ten-wicket haul is being talked about more than India's Test series win and said the best thing about time is that it changes.

"Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck," Sehwag wrote which roughly translates to - ("The best thing about time is that it changes. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extraordinary so much so that your feat is being discussed more than India's win. May you achieve more success good luck.")

However, Patel's efforts went in vain as India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the game. Asked to chase a staggering target of 540 runs in their second innings, the Kiwi batters could only manage 167 runs on the board as the visitors suffered a huge defeat.

India extended their unbeaten run in home Test series as they clinched their 14th consecutive Test series win at home with the 1-0 win.