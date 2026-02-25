/'Players must not be excluded': ECB clears stand, ensures no place for discrimination in The Hundred

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has ensured there will be no discrimination in The Hundred for players of different nationalities as it released a statement on Wednesday (Feb 25). The Hundred, England and Wales’ premier white-ball competition, has been in focus with India-based owners potentially threatening a boycott of Pakistan players in the tournament. However, any possibility of the same has been erased after the ECB released a statement.

ECB releases a statement

"The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone - regardless of their ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or other - can feel they belong in our sport. This has been a guiding principle from the outset and remains at the heart of everything we do," an ECB statement read.

"As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.

"All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team.

ECB’s commitment towards players of different nationalities assures the inclusion of Pakistani players in The Hundred. Teams like Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds are owned by Indian businessmen, raising a concern among Pakistani players. The auctions for The Hundred are set to be held in March, with Indian owners likely to be present and bid for players across the globe.

A total of 67 Pakistan players - 63 men and four women - have submitted themselves for the auction across March 11-12 in London, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.