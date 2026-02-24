/‘One of the great hundreds’: Social media buzzes with praise on Brook after ‘freak’ hundred’; check reactions

Harry Brook etched his name in history books with his maiden T20 World Cup hundred against Pakistan in a crucial Super 8 match in Pallekele on Tuesday (Feb 24), with the social media buzzing with praises on the English captain. Having already tasted tremendous success in the whites, Brook was yet to unleash his natural game in the coloured jersey, and he chose perhaps the perfect occasion to do it. Chasing 165 on a tricky Kandy pitch, Brook walked in at number three and made the evening about himself. His hundred, however, helped England punch their semifinal ticket in this edition.

Brook was showing glimpses of acing in the previous games, but wasn’t getting there until he decided to promote himself against Pakistan.

Despite losing wickets regularly at the other end, the right-hander maintained his composure and kept finding gaps at will. The USP of his masterful innings, however, was his running between the wickets, including converting several ones into twos, making all the difference. Be it smartly tackling Pakistan’s trump card, Usman Tariq, to attacking weaker links and even Shaheen Afridi, who returned with four wickets and was Pakistan’s best bowler on the day.



Moreover, one of Brook’s sixes later in the innings off Shaheen was so good that even the Pakistan head coach, Mike Hesson, applauded it.



Brook was fantastic, and so was England’s run chase, with Will Jacks helping the former champions inch closer to sealing the semis spot. Although Brook and Jacks almost pulled off the chase together, a strange passage at the end, including a few quick dismissals, kept the English fans on their feet.



Jofra Archer, however, squashed all anxiety with a pull shot that won the game for England. While they have qualified for the semis, becoming the first team to do so, Pakistan, with just one point in two matches, is on the brink of elimination.

