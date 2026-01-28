/'As we build towards 2027 ODI WC': Stokes joins England Lions coaching staff

England Test skipper Ben Stokes will be joining Andrew Flintoff's coaching staff for England Lions' white-ball series in Pakistan. The Lions are England's A team, consisting of upcoming and fringe players. The serie, which comprises three T20s and five ODIs, will be played from Feb 20 to Mar 9, starting with T20Is. The series will be used by Stokes as rehablitation opportunity to recover from the groin injury suffered during the recent fifth Test of Ashes series in Sydney, Down Under. Along with Stokes, retired all-rounder Moeen Ali will also join Flintoff's coaching staff.

Why Ben Stokes joining England Lions coaching staff is unusual

Stokes, who only plays Test cricket for England, is a surprise inclusion to the coaching staff, that too for white-ball series. He last a T20I for England in 2022 (T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan) and last 50-over match in 2023 ODI World Cup, also against Pakistan. With 2027 ODI World Cup nearly 18 months away, could Stokes' inclusion is hinting at bigger picture? We'll know when the time comes.

The series which will run parallelly to the T20 World Cup 2026, will also provide back-up options for England in case of any unforseen injury. The squad also includes Saqib Mahmood, who had recently got the visa for India, along with his Pakistan-origin teammates Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid.

“With limited 50-over cricket on offer, this series combined with tours over the remainder of 2026 will give players the opportunity to develop and deliver as we build towards the 2027 ICC Men's World Cup in South Africa,” said Ed Barney, England's performance director, in a press release.

