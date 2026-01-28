/'Hitting red-ball after four-five months': Ex-India coach Dravid shares why Indian batters struggling in Test cricket

Former India coach Rahul Dravid says that the lack of time for preparation is causing troubles for the Indian batters in Test cricket. The statement comes after India's home Test series loss to New Zeland in 2024, Border-Gavasker Trophy (BGT) in Australia in Dec 2024-Jan 2025, and most recently vs South Africa at home last year. Dravid also noted that the problem is bigger for the all format players as well as the players who are playing more cricket including for franchises. He noted that paying Tests requires skill and it takes time to develop those skills.

Rahul Dravid reveals why India batters are struggling in Test cricket

"There were times when we would get to a Test match three to four days before the match, and then when we start practising for the Test match, [and] when you look back at the last time that some of these guys had actually hit a red ball, it might have been four months ago or five months ago," he said during a book launch in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Jan 27).

"That's become really a challenge, how do you almost find the time to be able to develop some of the skills that are hard. To play on turning tracks, or play on seaming wickets, doing that for hours and hours in a Test match is not easy. It requires skill.

"Now, one of the things that has become a bit tougher in red-ball cricket is a lot of our guys who play all the three formats, or who play the amount of cricket that they are playing, sometimes don't have the time to be able to practise red-ball cricket as much," the former coach added.

