Women who go to college have to wear niqab and cover their faces: Taliban

Taliban have allowed women to continue studying but a new law has dictated that wearing a niqab will be compulsory to attend university.

All women attending private universities in Afghanistan will have to compulsorily wear an abaya robe and niqab. It is compulsory for women to cover most of their face, Taliban ordered.

This order has been passed on in all private schools and universities.

Also read | Afghanistan: Top US General warns of civil war, says al Qaeda, ISIS may grow

In the recent past, burqas and niqabs had disappeared from streets of Kabul and only few women could be seen wearing it, especially in smaller cities. However, the new order by Taliban will, sadly, bring burqas and niqab back in the streets of Kabul.

While the Taliban has not said that women have to cover their whole face, a niqab, by design, covers most of the face, leaving only eyes exposed.

This order has come a little after Taliban declared that girls can attend schools and colleges but they will not be allowed to sit in the same room as boys.

During their earlier rule, Taliban had never allowed women to sit in the same public room as men. Now, as they allowed women to study, authorities have been asked to segregate classes on basis of gender.

Also read | Everyone is coming around: From wars to support from developed countries, Taliban seem to be winning everything

Taliban have also ordered that girls can only be taught by women and if it is in some rare instance not a possibility, then universities "should try to hire old men teachers who have a good record of behaviour".

"Universities are required to recruit female teachers for female students based on their facilities," Taliban declared.

Not just this, women’s lessons will also end five minutes prior to ensure they leave the building before boys step out and the two groups do not engage with each other.

"Practically, it is a difficult plan -- we don't have enough female instructors or classes to segregate the girls, "a university professor, who asked not to be named told AFP. "But the fact that they are allowing girls to go to schools and universities is a big positive step."