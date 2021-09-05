Afghanistan: Top US General warns of civil war, says al Qaeda, ISIS may grow

The top Unites States Army General, Mark Milley, has warned of an imminent civil war in Afghanistan, saying that the conditions are ripe for the “resurgence of terrorist groups” in the country.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said if the Taliban cannot consolidate power, then al Qaeda and the Islamic State will most likely take control of the region.

“My military estimate... is that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war,” Milley told Fox News.

He raised doubts whether the Taliban, who are yet to declare a government, would be able to consolidate power and establish effective governance in the region.

"I think there's at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then, in turn, lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of al-Qaida or a growth of ISIS or other ... terrorist groups," Milley said.

Also read | 'Genocide in making': Afghan ex-VP calls on UN to end 'Taliban’s onslaught into Panjshir province'

Giving a bleak assessment of what could transpire in the upcoming months, he said, “The conditions are very likely that you could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months.”

The comments from the top military officer come even as the Taliban and the resistance forces are battling to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province resisting the Islamist group.

Watch

There have been reports that 600 Taliban have been killed in Panjshir Valley while more than 1,000 Taliban have been captured. This comes after the Taliban claimed victory over the region.

A Taliban source said fighting was continuing in Panjshir but the advance had been slowed by landmines placed on the road to the capital Bazarak and the provincial governor's compound, reported Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies)