'We all had to record you a last video': Afghan YouTuber's chilling message

Najma Sadeqi, 20, a popular YouTuber in Afghanistan in a chilling message said: “and through this video say goodbye to you all”. She was killed days later in the suicide attack at Kabul airport.

Sadeqi who was a journalism student was preparing to leave Afghanistan as she decided to record her "last video".

“Since we are not allowed to work and go out of our homes, we all had to record you a last video,” she said in the video message adding, “And through this video say goodbye to you all.”

The video went viral on social media after the attack at Kabul airport. Several Afghans were killed during the Kabul airport attack including 13 US service members. ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Life in Kabul has become very difficult, especially for those who used to be free and happy,” she said as thousands gathered at Hamid Karzai international airport last week in a bid to escape the Taliban's rule.

Reports say Sadeqi recorded the message on the Afghan Insider YouTube channel which has garnered over 15 million views.

“I was working to make enough to pay for my daily expenses and for my education,” Sadeqi said in the video message while adding, "most of the families in the city are just waiting for meal for the day to survive now.”

Sadeqi was seen sitting on a bed as she spoke directly on camera as she relayed her message which later became her last.

The video was watched by concerned Afghans who poured their heart out across the world. "You are not alone, Afghans," said a viewer as another user said she was "rooting for Afghan girls". The video was viewed widely by desperate Afghans eager to leave the the country amid Taliban's rule.

