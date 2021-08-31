Big lesson for other invaders and for our future generation, says Taliban as US troops leave Afghanistan

As the US troops left Afghanistan on Monday night, the Taliban in a statement said, "Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all."

The Taliban added that it is a "big lesson for other invaders and for our future generation," adding: "It is also a lesson for the world."

Watch: Taliban engages in celebratory gunfire as US troops leave; 2 fighters die due to gunshot wound

The Taliban spokesman however added: "We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all."

The US troops left one minute before Tuesday in a C-17 cargo plane from Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport. US ambassador Ross Wilson was on the last flight home which had few passengers.

Watch: How US 'demilitarised' Humvees, C-RAM systems and aircraft at Kabul airport

President Biden had set August 31 as the final date for military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Reports said the Taliban took control of the airport as the US troops left as guards inspected destroyed US helicopters and armoured vehicles.

The Taliban also reportedly removed all checkpoints leading up to the airport as Taliban guards surrounded the area.

(With inputs from Agencies)


